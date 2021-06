According to MyFlipFlops.com, the earliest pair of flip flops, from between 1550 B.C. and 1307 B.C., were found in Europe and were made of papyrus leaves. Throughout the centuries, ancient population wore flip flops in different ways. The Greeks wore the toe strap between their 1st and 2nd toes, the Ancient Romans wore the strap between the 2nd and 3rd toes, and the Mesopotamians wore the strap between the 3rd and 4th toes. Flip flops as we know them today originated from the Japanese sandal called the zōri. The shoe started making its appearance in America after World War II when soldiers returned home. The name flip flops takes its origins from the sound these shoes make while walking. This term has been used in American and British English since 1972.