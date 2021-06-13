Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Music’s Most Beautiful Union | Sound Sofa
At the end of the 1950s Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong recorded three albums together, three jewels of jazz that brought together the biggest stars of the time. At a time when jazz was undergoing a constant revolution in search of new sounds, the two great representatives of the classical style raised their legends to a new dimension by creating discs with few pretensions, but full of a hypnotic beauty that so many years later is still in force.debatepost.com