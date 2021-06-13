Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Music’s Most Beautiful Union | Sound Sofa

Art rock is an evocative but nebulous term. So what exactly is it?. Part of the problem is that “art rock” has all too often served as a pigeonhole into which negligent hacks have stuffed any number of contenders, too awkwardly shaped to slot neatly into any other sub-category. It’s been described as “rock music that incorporates elements of traditional or classical music,” which strikes some of us as almost wilfully antithetical to even the broadest understanding. Surely a key art rock principle is forging ahead, the shock of the new?