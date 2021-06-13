The 11 most expensive yachts in the world

A three-year-old boy from Hyderabad in India suffering from a rare form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has been treated with what is said to be the world’s most expensive drug after tens of thousands of donors responded to his parents’ crowdfunding plea to enable them to purchase it, The Hindustan Times reports.Ayaansh Gupta was given Zolgensma, a gene therapy medication manufactured by Novartis-owned American biotech company AveXis that was especially imported from the US, after his parents, Yogesh and Rupal Gupta, began a fundraising campaign on social media on 4 February.By 23 May, the Guptas had already raised INR16...