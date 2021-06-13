The 11 most expensive yachts in the world
It has become normal for the world’s richest to spend millions, if not billions, on lavish superyachts. Russian oil kings and tycoons spend their vacations on huge yachts with swimming pools, basketball courts, and even concert halls. In August, rumors circulated on the internet suggesting that Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, had spent $ 400 million on a superyacht named “Flying Fox”, which had 36 guest cabins, a 12-meter swimming pool and a helicopter runway. However, an Amazon spokesperson assured INSIDER that the yacht was not owned by Jeff Bezos.debatepost.com