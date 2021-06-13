A strange and bitter harvest – La Crónica del Quindío

An Epic War and an Epic Love. Will Love be Stronger than Magic? The Bitter Frost Series by Kailin Gow is an ALA YALSA Award-winning Book Series which sold over 1.5 million copies, had a video game made, an animated film from an Award-winning Film Studio that won 17 Film awards and 22 Film Nominations! Readers are Raving about this Series “Loved this book and am so excited to see what happens in the next one. I have a feeling that Mrs. Gow will be the next it author.” – Amanda Drost, Broken Arrow “This is my first novel by Kailin Gow and I promise it won’t be the last! She has a wonderful way of capturing the reader from the start and easily transports them to an interesting and fascinating world of Feyland where fairies, pixies and werewolves exist – a beautiful place where magic is normal and necessary, and a place where humans normally cannot survive.” – Theresa, Just One More Paragraph “OMG…this series just keeps getting better! I absolutely love this series. I love reading Kailin’s books.” – Jamie Johnson, Fantasy Book Chick blog “I love Kailin Gows books and Frost Kisses is no exception. She is an amazing author who can weave her magic so throughly that you feel as if you are there.” – Jessica Bolton, Book Rock Goddess “I have to give the author credit – Love Triangle – very different. What I mean by that – not typical. The author makes it where it will just shock the sh*t out of you. I can’t really explain it with out giving it away. The only hint I can give is that it doesn’t go down the way traditional love triangles go. I think the author was very bold and for that, she made me a fan.” – Sunny “This needs to be a TV or movie series. I love books and this one effected me so much! The story makes you feel like your in the series. I would watch this any day!” – Christina Rossner All her life, Breena had always dreamed about fairies as though she lived among them…beautiful fairies living among mortals and living in Feyland. In her dreams, he was always there the breathtakingly handsome but dangerous Winter Prince, Kian, who is her intended. When Breena turns sixteen, she begins seeing fairies and other creatures mortals don t see. Her best friend Logan, suddenly acts very protective. Then she sees Kian, who seems intent on finding her and carrying her off to Feyland. That’s fine and all, but for the fact that humans rarely survive a trip to Feyland, a kiss from a fairy generally means death to the human unless that human has fairy blood in them or is very strong, and although Kian seemed to be her intended, he seems to hate her and wants her dead. This edgy tale about beautiful and dangerous fairies, based on Dutch lore, will leave you breathless… This Omnibus Contains the first 4 Full Books of the Bitter Frost Series: Bitter Frost Forever Frost Silver Frost Frost Kisses Recommended to Read before Midnight Frost (Bitter Frost #5) or Frost Omnibus 2. **Bitter Frost is YA Epic Fantasy Series recommended for young adults and up. Suitable for age 14 and up.