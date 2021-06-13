Cancel
A strange and bitter harvest – La Crónica del Quindío

By Susan Hall
debatepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best performances of 2020 was overshadowed by a bland script that falls off towards the end. Billie Holiday was a renowned American jazz singer who, despite the racial prejudices of the first half of the 20th century, managed to captivate a diverse audience: blacks, whites, men and women, who adored her when they saw her step on stage. However, Billie was in the crosshairs of the FBI, because of her most famous song, Strange fruit, which describes what the lynchings of African Americans were like at that time, which were not condemned by the State, and made her a victim censorship and federal persecution until the end of his life.

MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Wary + Strange

Tennessee guitarist and singer Amythyst Kiah won’t be constrained by anyone’s expectations. “Don’t wanna hear your soapbox speech,” she declares on “Soapbox,” the opening song of her third album, Wary + Strange. “Don’t wanna hear how you would do it.” Kiah’s independent spirit, vast talent, and musical savvy yield dazzling results on this, her Rounder debut: Wary + Strange is a rock album that doesn’t play by anyone’s rules but her own.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Eusebeia ‘Harvest’

Eusebeia will make his debut on RuptureLDN this week with the ‘You Reap What You Sow’ EP. The rising Bristol-based producer and Earthtrax label/soundsystem co-founder follows his 2020 EP for the mighty Western Lore with a new four-track outing for Mantra and Double O’s respected London label. Like his previous releases, ‘You Reap What You Sow’ brims with otherworldly atmospheres and versatile chops; duelling breaks and card-trick-swift beats roll on top of hazy synths, balancing hedonism with hypnotism.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

SUMMER OF SOUL Trailer

A treasure trove of footage is on display in Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a documentary directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Woodstock wasn’t the only festival taking place in the summer of 1969, even if that’s all history remembers. Close by another event took place over six weeks that combined politics, culture, and a hell of a lot of great music. The Harlem Cultural Festival was a huge event and it was filmed, but as so often happened, this important moment in Black history was swept under the rug and the footage was never released.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

7 Classic Rock Songs That Made You Question Society

These protest songs were released decades ago and yet their message remains relevant to today’s social, environmental, and political issues. Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Trouble Every Day. It’s about social injustice, racial violence, and sensationalist journalism – three things which still exist today. Frank Zappa wrote...
Comicsfandompost.com

Harukaze Bitter Bop Vol. #01 Manga Review

Translated by: Christine Schilling and Kereth Cowe-Spigai. Chiyoharu used to be the leader of the troublemakers, until one day an innocent prank results in a major fire at the school. When his three cohorts take the blame and are expelled, Chiyoharu tries to go on with his mundane life, beating himself up with guilt. Then he meets the mysterious, muscle-man Souza of the North Wind and a ditzy self-proclaimed detective who are trying to solve the mystery behind Souza’s amnesia…It’s nonstop comedy and action from there!
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Bitter Frost Omnibus Books 1-4

An Epic War and an Epic Love. Will Love be Stronger than Magic? The Bitter Frost Series by Kailin Gow is an ALA YALSA Award-winning Book Series which sold over 1.5 million copies, had a video game made, an animated film from an Award-winning Film Studio that won 17 Film awards and 22 Film Nominations! Readers are Raving about this Series “Loved this book and am so excited to see what happens in the next one. I have a feeling that Mrs. Gow will be the next it author.” – Amanda Drost, Broken Arrow “This is my first novel by Kailin Gow and I promise it won’t be the last! She has a wonderful way of capturing the reader from the start and easily transports them to an interesting and fascinating world of Feyland where fairies, pixies and werewolves exist – a beautiful place where magic is normal and necessary, and a place where humans normally cannot survive.” – Theresa, Just One More Paragraph “OMG…this series just keeps getting better! I absolutely love this series. I love reading Kailin’s books.” – Jamie Johnson, Fantasy Book Chick blog “I love Kailin Gows books and Frost Kisses is no exception. She is an amazing author who can weave her magic so throughly that you feel as if you are there.” – Jessica Bolton, Book Rock Goddess “I have to give the author credit – Love Triangle – very different. What I mean by that – not typical. The author makes it where it will just shock the sh*t out of you. I can’t really explain it with out giving it away. The only hint I can give is that it doesn’t go down the way traditional love triangles go. I think the author was very bold and for that, she made me a fan.” – Sunny “This needs to be a TV or movie series. I love books and this one effected me so much! The story makes you feel like your in the series. I would watch this any day!” – Christina Rossner All her life, Breena had always dreamed about fairies as though she lived among them…beautiful fairies living among mortals and living in Feyland. In her dreams, he was always there the breathtakingly handsome but dangerous Winter Prince, Kian, who is her intended. When Breena turns sixteen, she begins seeing fairies and other creatures mortals don t see. Her best friend Logan, suddenly acts very protective. Then she sees Kian, who seems intent on finding her and carrying her off to Feyland. That’s fine and all, but for the fact that humans rarely survive a trip to Feyland, a kiss from a fairy generally means death to the human unless that human has fairy blood in them or is very strong, and although Kian seemed to be her intended, he seems to hate her and wants her dead. This edgy tale about beautiful and dangerous fairies, based on Dutch lore, will leave you breathless… This Omnibus Contains the first 4 Full Books of the Bitter Frost Series: Bitter Frost Forever Frost Silver Frost Frost Kisses Recommended to Read before Midnight Frost (Bitter Frost #5) or Frost Omnibus 2. **Bitter Frost is YA Epic Fantasy Series recommended for young adults and up. Suitable for age 14 and up.
Indiana Jonesdurangotelegraph.com

When life is a bitter pill

Most readers are familiar with the phrase tour de force, which identifies a feat displaying great strength, skill or ingenuity. A tour de farce, however, is quite different, referring to an empty or patently ridiculous proceeding, act, or situation that prompts a person to smile, hopefully later even to laugh after the individual safely survives its circumstances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Angelina Jolie takes ALL SIX children out of LA as they're seen arriving in NYC after her 46th birthday celebrations... amid VERY nasty custody battle with ex Brad Pitt that has left her 'bitterly disappointed'

Angelina Jolie was pictured in a rare sighting with all of six of her children over the weekend, as they jetted out of Los Angeles and were seen arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. The sighting comes after 46-year-old actress was recently left 'bitterly disappointed' in her...
Musicurbanbridgez.com

New Video for Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ | Showcasing Generations of Black Joy

Dove and Verve Records with the Nina Simone Charitable Trust, have joined forces to create the first official music video for “Feeling Good,” the iconic song by legendary musician and activist Nina Simone. Fortifying Nina‘s legacy, the visual depicts generations of Black joy and boundless self-expression through beauty and hair...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro

Anne Hathaway rules the coven and Octavia Spencer plays the doting Southerner defending her orphaned grandson in Robert Zemeckis' update of the classic Roald Dahl children's novel, 'The Witches.'. Movie Reviews. Oct 21, 2020 9:00 am. By. Guillermo del Toro Casts Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard in ‘Pinocchio,’ Signs Netflix Deal...
Entertainmentsideshow.com

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is known as the Sorcerer Supreme, the practitioner of the mystic arts who has greater skills than all others. This limited edition piece showcases his powers that can be seen throughout the comics. The Doctor Strange 1:10 ARTFX Statue was crafted down to the finest detail using digital...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Katy Perry posts picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kissing

Katy Perry is the latest celeb to reveal her excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion, sneaking a photo of the couple kissing into her social media posts. The 36-year-old singer shared photos and videos of her recent trip to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom Wednesday, sandwiching in a shot of Affleck and J.Lo kissing over dinner at Nobu’s Malibu location earlier this week.
Celebritiesdebatepost.com

“São José Lapa made a personal and bitter attack”

A The controversial exchange of barbs between actress São José Lapa and Bruno Nogueira continues to be talked about. Recently, journalist Luís Osório made a publication on his Facebook account where he expresses his opinion on the subject. The journalist begins by referring to the program ‘Principio Meio e Fim’...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kate del Castillo started filming the third season of “La Reina del Sur”

The cast of the third season will be made up of Humberto Zurita, Isabella Sierra, Kika Edgar, Alejandro Calva, Tiago Correa, Eduardo Yáñez, Lincoln Palomeque, Antonio Gil, Emmanuel Orenday, Cuca Escribano, Sara Vidorreta, Ágata Herranz and Dmitry Anisimov. And it is completed by Noé Hernández, Horacio García Rojas, Ed Trucco,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo, Streamer MUBI Launch Spanish-Language Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

MUBI Latin America, the regional office of global distributor, producer and streaming service MUBI, is launching its first Spanish-language podcast in co-production with La Corriente del Golfo, the production shingle of Mexico’s most bankable stars, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna. The new weekly podcast, called Encuentros (Encounters), kicks off...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

A$AP Rocky ‘truly blessed’ to have Rihanna

A$AP Rocky feels “truly blessed” to have the support of Rihanna. The 32-year-old rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — admitted it is “amazing” to have his girlfriend by his side because it’s so “important” to have people around who want the best for him. Asked how important...