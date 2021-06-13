Why We Like Fat Old Kate Winslet More Than The ‘Titanic’ Muse | Opinion

As soon as you like detective series, you know that Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown it is nothing new. It takes a long time to put a fat, alcoholic, broken detective to solve the case of the latest murdered girl. The victims do not change: young naked, sprawled and dead. But putting a woman in charge of the case, to masculinize her until she becomes a true detective (male), has given rise to a post-police genre that allows new plots to be opened. Before her, hundreds of guys to imitate, but also Amy Adams in Open wounds, rocky Elisabeth Moss in de Top of the lake or Grandma Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley. However, it is the image of Kate Winslet with crow’s feet and belly that has caused a revolution in the industry that other actresses had not caused. The reason should not be sought in the character but in the person. She is not the first fat detective we meet, but she is the first femininity myth made in Hollywood that rebels. Kate Winslet was the good girl of the Titanic. That is why only she could activate a bomb in the guts of the North American industry, the most sexist and ageist in the world. Take a good look at me Hollywood: I’m here for the whole world to see how your muse grows old. Boom!