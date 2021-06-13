Cancel
the memoirs of Matthew McConaughey

By Susan Hall
debatepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the literary recommendations of this weekend is the latest novel by Sarah Vaughan that, after the success of Anatomy of a Scandal, soon to be produced in serial format for Netflix, returns to the atmosphere of fourth wave feminism to narrate a fiction that catches: Small disasters. The author focuses again on this political phenomenon to tell a story of emotions and experiences. Being a woman in the western world is not the same after #metoo and the uncovering of situations of abuse in relationships between men and women that it entailed. This is what he pointed out in his previous novel, which became best seller quickly. Now it is the turn of motherhood.

debatepost.com
