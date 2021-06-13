Cancel
Mukesh Ambani: the billionaire buys the legendary golf course where James Bond challenges “Goldfinger”

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stoke Park estate was used as the setting for the movie “Goldfinger” in 1964. | Source: Getty Images. India-based Reliance Industries Limited, whose CEO is billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has bought Stoke Park, the famous resort with a private golf club, five-star hotel and other facilities for $ 79 million. in Buckinghamshire in England. Mukesh Ambani’s fortune, tenth in the Forbes 2021 billionaire ranking, stands at $ 75.2 billion.

