Corona News Ticker: Incidence now below ten in Lower Saxony | NDR.de – news

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatus: 13.06.2021 8:55 a.m. In the live ticker, NDR.de will inform you today – on Sunday, June 13, 2021 – about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg. You can read the most important news from Saturday read yesterday’s ticker. D. The most...

debatepost.com
#Incidence#Lower Saxony#Corona News Ticker#Schleswig Holstein#The Robert Koch Institute
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Public Healthmodularphonesforum.com

Corona: Texa variant spreads in Saxony | Regional

Dresden / Leipzig – As the delta variant of the corona virus spreads, all occupants of a residential building in Dresden should be tested. The city of Dresden announced Saturday that about 150 people have been affected. Three families living in the home have tested positive for corona. The delta variant, which is considered particularly contagious, has already been diagnosed in four out of ten people.
Advocacymodularphonesforum.com

Brazil: Tens of thousands protest against Jair Bolsanaro’s corona policy

In protest of the administration of the Corona crisis State President Jair Bolsanaro Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Saturday. The demonstrations took place in more than 20 capitals of the Brazilian states, including Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Recife and Sao Paulo. On Saturday, Brazil crossed the 500,000 corona death mark. The official number of victims is still high in the United States alone.
Public Healthakipress.com

Kazakhstan reports possible coronavirus Delta variant

AKIPRESS.COM - The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan revealed possible mutated coronavirus similar to the Delta strain (Indian variant) in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan is yet to confirm the mutation and whether it belongs to the Delta strain after whole genome sequencing. Delta coronavirus strain is 60% more contagious than the other...
Public Healthhelloniceworld.com

Covid-19 vaccination rollout undergoing ‘complete refresh’

Australia’s coronavirus vaccination plan is undergoing a “complete refresh” ahead of the expected arrival of millions more doses in the coming months. The review was revealed in Senate estimates hearings on Monday night as the likes of Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy and vaccination taskforce head Lieutenant General John Frewen were grilled on the pandemic.
Marketsschwab.com

Is Good Data Now Bad News?

It is possible that good data could be interpreted as bad news for the U.S. stock market at least in the near-term as strong economic data, especially on jobs, could prompt the Fed to unwind earlier. In contrast, good news may remain good news for international stocks, because the rise...
Medical & Biotechbayer.com

Bayer submits regulatory applications for oncology treatment combination of copanlisib and rituximab in the U.S. and EU

In the US, Bayer has filed for relapsed indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (B-iNHL) / In the EU, Bayer has filed for relapsed marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), a subtype of iNHL, and the filing has been accepted / Filings based on results from Phase III trial CHRONOS-3 showing a significant improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival for the combination of copanlisib and rituximab in patients with relapsed iNHL.
Trafficteletrader.com

EANS-News: Strabag upgrading last single-track section of railway along the TEN-T network in Hungary - ATTACHMENT CNE

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Government Contracts Vienna/Budapest - The publicly listed STRABAG SE Group has been awarded the contract to upgrade a 30 km section of railway in south-eastern Hungary via its Hungarian railway construction subsidiary STRABAG Rail Kft. The contract, which is worth a total of EUR 364 million, will be executed in a consortium with a Hungarian partner (STRABAG share: 66 %). With the official signing last week started the financing phase. It will be followed by a 33 month long construction phase. "The dual-track upgrade of this section of railway from Békéscsaba station to the national border will help to modernise an important link along the Trans- European Network. This improves the connection between internal markets and the Black Sea ports," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE. Everything from a single source: railway construction, building construction, road construction STRABAG is contributing the entire range of the group' services to this infrastructure project. In addition to the track construction work, the contract also includes the overhead lines, the safety and signalling systems, the modification of three stations, including park and ride facilities, as well as road construction and civil engineering works. The stations Kétegyháza and Lökösháza will also be adapted to be barrier-free. Further inquiry note: STRABAG SE Marianne Jakl Interim Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel. +43 1 22422-1174 marianne.jakl@strabag.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: ---------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10744019/1/EN_STRABAG_Bahnstrecke_HU_Jun2021.pdf issuer: STRABAG SE Donau-City-Straße 9 A-1220 Wien phone: +43 1 22422 -0 FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177 mail: investor.relations@strabag.com WWW: www.strabag.com ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9 indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX stockmarkets: Wien language: English EAX0004 2021-06-22/10:31.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Genmab (GMAB) Announces that Janssen (JNJ) has Received European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX Subcutaneous Formulation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Janssen received European approval for DARZALEXÂ® SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmajournal.com

MHRA Authorizes Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) To Conduct Phase 2 Efficacy Clinical Study of COVI-DROPS

The UK’s regulatory agency – MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), authorized Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) to commence phase 2 efficacy trial of Covi-drops. Sorrento applied with supporting safety data gathered from a clinical trial conducted in the US to MHRA. No severe side effects. It conducted the...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Genmab Announces that Janssen has Received European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation, Including for the Treatment of Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis

Janssen also received approval for DARZALEX® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on the Phase 3 APOLLO (MMY3013) study. Approvals follow positive opinionsby European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in May 2021. Copenhagen, Denmark; June 22,...