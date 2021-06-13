Corona News Ticker: Incidence now below ten in Lower Saxony | NDR.de – news

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Government Contracts Vienna/Budapest - The publicly listed STRABAG SE Group has been awarded the contract to upgrade a 30 km section of railway in south-eastern Hungary via its Hungarian railway construction subsidiary STRABAG Rail Kft. The contract, which is worth a total of EUR 364 million, will be executed in a consortium with a Hungarian partner (STRABAG share: 66 %). With the official signing last week started the financing phase. It will be followed by a 33 month long construction phase. "The dual-track upgrade of this section of railway from Békéscsaba station to the national border will help to modernise an important link along the Trans- European Network. This improves the connection between internal markets and the Black Sea ports," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE. Everything from a single source: railway construction, building construction, road construction STRABAG is contributing the entire range of the group' services to this infrastructure project. In addition to the track construction work, the contract also includes the overhead lines, the safety and signalling systems, the modification of three stations, including park and ride facilities, as well as road construction and civil engineering works. The stations Kétegyháza and Lökösháza will also be adapted to be barrier-free. Further inquiry note: STRABAG SE Marianne Jakl Interim Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel. +43 1 22422-1174 marianne.jakl@strabag.com end of announcement euro adhoc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: ---------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10744019/1/EN_STRABAG_Bahnstrecke_HU_Jun2021.pdf issuer: STRABAG SE Donau-City-Straße 9 A-1220 Wien phone: +43 1 22422 -0 FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177 mail: investor.relations@strabag.com WWW: www.strabag.com ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9 indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX stockmarkets: Wien language: English EAX0004 2021-06-22/10:31.