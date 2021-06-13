Cancel
Mena Alexandra Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
The Tiger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMena Alexandra Suvari was an American actress born in Newport on 13th February 1979. She wasn’t just an actress but also a dressmaker and a model too. She first got admission to a worldwide modeling competition, and thru that, she started her modeling career. Later she moved to l. a. and began her acting career as a guest star during a few TV series. In 1997, she got a task in her debut film “Nowhere,” directed by Gregg Araki. Through her roles within the movie “American Beauty” “American Pie,” she raised a world prominence. She also got a BAFTA Award nomination. A number of her other prominent films are Sugar and Spice. You’ll Not Kiss The Bride, and Rumor Has It.

www.thetigernews.com
