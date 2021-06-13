Mena Alexandra Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Mena Alexandra Suvari was an American actress born in Newport on 13th February 1979. She wasn’t just an actress but also a dressmaker and a model too. She first got admission to a worldwide modeling competition, and thru that, she started her modeling career. Later she moved to l. a. and began her acting career as a guest star during a few TV series. In 1997, she got a task in her debut film “Nowhere,” directed by Gregg Araki. Through her roles within the movie “American Beauty” “American Pie,” she raised a world prominence. She also got a BAFTA Award nomination. A number of her other prominent films are Sugar and Spice. You’ll Not Kiss The Bride, and Rumor Has It.