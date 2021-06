Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Is there more story from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to look forward to?. Well, the answer to the aforementioned question is “yes” … but you’re not exactly getting it tonight. Last week was the season 17 finale and with that in mind, we’re going to be waiting a rather-long time to see what’s coming up next. How long? Think in terms of late September, at the earliest. This is when the medical drama tends to come back on seasons that are not impacted by the global health crisis. Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to see a more familiar premiere schedule later this fall.