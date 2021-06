Here’s how the second round of group stage matches went for every Red Devil involved at UEFA Euro 2020. Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images. Harry Maguire: Maguire didn’t play again, but it’s been strongly hinted he will play for the final group stage match against the Czech Republic. He’s reportedly recovered well from his injury suffered against Liverpool, and with a couple weeks of full training under his belt he will be approaching match sharpness once again.