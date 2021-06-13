Kendall Ryan, Skylar Schneider top Women's Pro 1/2; L39ION of Los Angeles continues tear through Saint Francis Tulsa Tough
Entering the last stretches of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough’s Arts District Criterium, Kendall Ryan wasn’t sure if she was going to leave the race unscathed. After finishing third in Friday’s Blue Dome District Criterium, Ryan had to dodge two crashes in the final straightaways of Saturday’s Women’s Pro 1/2. Despite the chaos, she managed to hold the line and keep teammate Skylar Schneider safe en route to a first-place finish, with Schneider, Friday’s Women’s Pro first place finisher, in second place right behind her.tulsaworld.com