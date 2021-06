The last few years of heavyweight boxing have been worlds apart from the dreaded Klitschko era that preceded it, where brothers Wladimir and Vitali held the titles hostage, turning over prospect after prospect with relative ease. This monumental shift can only be attributed to the masses of world level competitors with world championship potential. Now, we are looking at a heavyweight landscape where most within the Ring Magazines rankings could snatch a world title at any given time. So with that in mind, what will become of the next heavyweight boxing era? Will we see more of the same or is it the case of a declining peak?