The Los Angeles Clippers are set to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, where the winner will take a 3-2 series lead. It’s a pivotal game with everything on the line, so we should see a spectacular performance from both squads. For the Clippers, they’re now facing an uphill battle after Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in the last game. According to CBS, Leonard is expected to miss Game 5, which could prove to be detrimental to the Clippers’ postseason run.