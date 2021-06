Ukraine v Austria live stream, ITV, Monday 21 June, 5pm BST. Ukraine and Austria will go head-to-head for a guaranteed place in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday. With the Netherlands through as group winners and North Macedonia having already been eliminated, only one of Ukraine or Austria will book their place in the knockout stage in Bucharest. Both teams have three points to their name so far, with Ukraine currently occupying second spot in the Group C standings having scored one more goal than their upcoming opponents.