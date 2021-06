What should've been a night to celebrate the result of hard work, persistence, and success with the release of Hall Of Fame turned into a terrifying run-in with the law for Polo G. According to Miami Herald, Polo G was arrested and charged on Saturday morning. Miami PD booked the Chicago-born rapper on five charges including battery against a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief. Jail records indicate that the rapper is currently being held on a $19,500 bond.