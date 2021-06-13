Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Frank Zappa – Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show (2021)

By singer-songwriter
exystence.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody knew, not even Frank Zappa, as he led his 11-strong band through a celebratory version of “America The Beautiful” to close out his show at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on March 25, 1988, that it would be the last time he’d ever play in the United States. Days later, the ’88 band would trek to Europe for a multi-country tour, only to implode on the road before they could make it back to the States for another round of scheduled shows. Despite the growing tensions in the band, the ensemble was considered one of the best Zappa ever put together, a skilled mix of extremely talented musicians made up of both longtime members that had played with The Maestro from the early days alongside exciting new additions, bolstered by his favorite new instrument…

exystence.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Zappa
Person
Ahmet Zappa
Person
Frank Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#American#The Zappa Trust#Travers#Robert Scott Chad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Music
Related
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: Amy Helm, Rebelution, H.E.R., Frank Zappa & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Amy Helm, Rebelution, H.E.R., Frank Zappa, Lo Faber, Luke the Knife and Tenth Mountain Division. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicJamBase

Umphrey’s McGee Busts Out Frank Zappa Cover At Red Rocks

Umphrey’s McGee resumed their three-night Red Rocks on Saturday. The band dusted off Frank Zappa’s “Dirty Love” during the encore. Umphrey’s McGee — who premiered an Umphrey's On The Rocks set earlier in the day which saw full band and Brendan + Jake performances (see the setlist below) — got the evening underway with a well-jammed “Nothing Too Fancy” which saw the band stretching out on the atmospheric opening segment before cycling through the composed sections. Guitarist Jake Cinninger would reel off some tasty tapping before the band dropped back into the reggae portion which featured Bob Marley “Rainbow Country” quotes.
Beauty & Fashionamericanahighways.org

Album Premiere/Interview: Dana Sipos “The Astral Plane”

Americana Highways brings you this premiere of Dana Sipos ‘ album The Astral Plane due out on June 25 via Roaring Girl Records. The Astral Plane was produced by Sandro Perri and recorded by Andy Magoffin at House of Miracles. Musicians on the album are Dana Sipos on vocals, acoustic...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

It's probably the most iconic image of Jimi Hendrix, kneeling in ritual over a sacrificial Stratocaster, beckoning the flames upward and pausing only to squirt more Ronson lighter fuel onto the pickguard ablaze. In an era when oneupmanship and headlines were sometimes more important than musicianship, Hendrix was looking for...
Musicloudersound.com

Nazareth: a guide to their best albums

Perceptions of Nazareth and their music have shifted greatly during the Scottish group’s five-decade lifetime. “We’ve been a rock band, we’ve been pop stars, and then suddenly we became dinosaurs,” bassist Pete Agnew told Classic Rock, adding with typical modesty: “But if you can live through the dinosaur period, you become a legend.”
MusicThe Guardian

Joni Mitchell’s Blue: my favourite song – by James Taylor, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby and more

Joni came along when few women wrote their own songs. They were marginalised and surrounded by men, but she was never defined by that. Her songs are her own story – and she just happens to be a woman. All I Want is incredibly hard to sing because the melodies are all over the place. It’s a pretty song about an idyllic love that unravels. “I am on a lonely road and I am travelling, travelling, travelling.” There was so much sadness around her relationships, but also freedom from them too. As if she’s saying, “I won’t let you destroy or hurt me. I will triumph in the end with my songwriting and my freedom.” I met her four or five years ago at an intimate dinner party, where she held court like a magnificent queen.
MusicThe Southern

Music Historicity | Sick of musical metaphors?

This week's Music Historicity is like a truly epic literary work such as "War and Peace," "Moby Dick" or "A Tale of Two Cities." It's like momentous accomplishments in publishing such as the Gutenberg Bible, ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics or the Dead Sea Scrolls. Today's column is about metaphors, in music...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Deluxe, expanded reissue of Eric Clapton’s eponymous debut solo album due in August

An expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Eric Clapton‘s 1970 self-titled debut solo album will be released as a four-CD set on August 20. The deluxe collection will feature three different mixes of the album: one by the record’s producer, Delaney Bramlett; one by acclaimed producer/engineer Tom Dowd; and one by Clapton himself. The Dowd mix was the one used for the originally released version of Eric Clapton. The Bramlett mix first appeared on a deluxe reissue of the album that was released in 2005. Clapton’s mix is being released in full for the first time with the new collection.
Entertainmentwhattheythink.com

Frank Has Spirit (Duplicators)

But Frank, you left out the most important part of the mimeograph... THE SMELL!! In 1960s elementary and high school classrooms and hallways across the USA you could smell when it was semester final exam periods. :) I'll never forget learning how to operate one of those when I had to spend a day in the office where my mother worked. Ah! Smells like Old Town purple to me...
Wilbraham, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Frank Manzi to play benefit show

Frank Manzi will play a benefit concert for the Mental Health Association on Wednesday, June 30, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Wilbraham Country Club. The evening, which will also feature light fare, is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting www.mhainc.org/donate. “We...
Portland, ORWWEEK

What to Listen to This Week

Listening recommendations from the past, present, Portland and the periphery. The early history of techno was defined by the mutual exchange between Berlin and Detroit, and the newly reissued 3MB personifies the trans-Atlantic meetings of the minds that created today’s machine music. The 1992 album is notable just for the pedigree of the musicians involved (Detroit legend Juan Atkins, dub-techno pioneer Moritz von Oswald, the Orb’s Thomas Fehlmann), but today it stands strong for its sterling sound design and elegant vision of the future.
Musicriverbender.com

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 25 For Rick Wakeman At The Sheldon

ST. LOUIS, MO – Steve Litman Presents rock royalty Rick Wakeman, The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, live in concert at The Sheldon Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $69.50, $59.50, and $49.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday,...
Louisiana Statethecomedybureau.com

Headliners Show (in LA)

An evening of stand-up comedy at The World Famous Comedy Store in the OR. 9PM PT-Ian Edwards, Fahim Anwar, Jesus Trejo, Special Guest +more!. 9PM PT-Marc Maron, Chris Spencer, Neal Brennan, Jesus Trejo +more!
Entertainmentinterlochenpublicradio.org

Show Tunes: Damn Yankees (1956)

A regular Joe Schmoe (Joe Hardy) wants his baseball team (the Washington Senators) to win the Pennant and says he's willing to make a deal with the devil to do so. The devil, with the help of succubus Lola, gets the schmoe to sell his soul for a new baseball-star body and he becomes "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO."