In this first edition of the Kraken News & Rumors column, I’ll discuss recent developments with a player the Seattle Kraken have their eyes on with the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s draft, as well as updates on some of the team’s top head-coaching candidates and a new restaurant set to open at the team’s practice facility. As a busy summer approaches, the Kraken are gearing up to build the first roster and bench staff in franchise history.