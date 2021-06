Play: 4 units – Phoenix Suns -4.0 (-105) Play - Phoenix Suns (Game 536). Edges: Suns: Playoff teams coming off a 4-0 series weep are 21-2 SU and 18-5 ATS at home in Game One of a new series since 1996 when facing a sub .700 foe coming off consecutive SUATS wins if the last win was by fewer than 20 points … Clippers: 2-8 SUATS in the playoffs coming off consecutive SUATS wins, with the last by double-digits … We cement the call with this awesome angle from our powerful database as it notes that teams in Game One of a playoff series, coming off a double-digit win over a No. 1 seed in its previous game, are 0-10 SUATS wins 1990. With that, we recommend a strong 4% play on Phoenix. Thank you and good luck as always.