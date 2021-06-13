Cancel
Don't Miss Tina Fey Playing Dolly Parton in Girls5eva This Weekend on E!

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about an amazing camE!o! This weekend, E! viewers can get a sneak peek at the hilarious Peacock comedy series Girls5eva with the first four hilarious episodes airing this Sunday, June 13. In fact, episode four has a special guest star: producer Tina Fey! Girls5eva scene-stealer Sara Bareilles gushed about working with her idol Fey prior to the show's premiere. "I was playing opposite one of my heroes in this very absurd and playful way and trying to just show up wholeheartedly," the Broadway talent exclusively told E! News. In the series, Fey gives audiences her best impression of Dolly Parton, who appears to help Bareilles' character...

www.imdb.com
