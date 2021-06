The English are the Chicago Bears of international soccer. Even though they basically created the sport, and have one of the biggest fan bases as well, they have sat by and watched others pass them as the game changed and evolved, still clinging to what they believed, all the while bleating about their divine right to attention and success. And much like the Bears, they only have a singular championship worth crowing about, which gets more and more faint and irrelevant in the rearview mirror. And as a fan of both, I guess I’m seeing how I got this way and will reference this to all the people close to me going forward to explain whatever fuck-up is soon to arrive.