New York Leads 3-2 The New York Islanders entered their second round series against the Boston Bruins as significant underdogs. The pre-series line had the Bruins as -235 favorites to advance to the NHL’s semi-finals. New York has yet to be favored to win a game in this series. Despite all of this, it’s the Islanders who have a 3-2 series lead as the series heads back to Long Island for Game Six.