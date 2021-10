‘Black-ish’ star Tracee Ellis Ross has opened up about discovering herself and embracing her ‘wild woman phase’. Tracee Ellis Ross has stunned in a series of gorgeous gowns on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s November issue. The black-ish star, 48, who is the daughter of Hollywood royalty Diana Ross, opened up to the outlet about carving her own identity and becoming comfortable in her own skin as she’s gotten older. “Learning to be me has been a really long journey,” she said in the interview, which accompanied photos of her wearing a puffy pink gown, and later a pair of sheer black tights.

