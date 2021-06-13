8613 Bay Knolls Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

This Bayhill Pointe home is ready for new owners. Home sits on great private cul de sac lot with nice updates. Enter the home and you are greeted by gorgeous laminate wood floors, stunning decorative railings, and tons of custom details. Dining room is currently used as a flex space, but could easily be perfect for family celebrations. Dining room is lovely with molding details. Quiet home office has french door and would make great music room, play space, or school at home spot. Kitchen is nicely updated with backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen space overlooks spacious fenced in backyard. Kitchen opens to spacious family room. Family room has farmhouse style bead board, gas logs, and opens to deck. Upstairs is your elegant primary suite. Bedroom is lovely with custom shutters, double door entry, and laminate wood floors. En suite bath features jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Laminate wood floors throughout entire upstairs. Three other spacious bedrooms. Hall bath has had nice updates. Walk up attic is spacious for your storage needs. This home will not last in this market!!