Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

8613 Bay Knolls Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Bayhill Pointe home is ready for new owners. Home sits on great private cul de sac lot with nice updates. Enter the home and you are greeted by gorgeous laminate wood floors, stunning decorative railings, and tons of custom details. Dining room is currently used as a flex space, but could easily be perfect for family celebrations. Dining room is lovely with molding details. Quiet home office has french door and would make great music room, play space, or school at home spot. Kitchen is nicely updated with backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen space overlooks spacious fenced in backyard. Kitchen opens to spacious family room. Family room has farmhouse style bead board, gas logs, and opens to deck. Upstairs is your elegant primary suite. Bedroom is lovely with custom shutters, double door entry, and laminate wood floors. En suite bath features jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Laminate wood floors throughout entire upstairs. Three other spacious bedrooms. Hall bath has had nice updates. Walk up attic is spacious for your storage needs. This home will not last in this market!!

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Bay Knolls Ct#French#Bead Board#Laminate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.