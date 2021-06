Microsoft is making a massive push to get Xbox into the hands of as many people as possible, as it’s just announced the coming of an Xbox streaming stick. This new device will plug directly into your TV just like a Chromecast would for TV content. But instead of TV content the streaming stick gives you access to cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s a novel way to entice people who might want the benefits of playing Xbox games on a larger screen but without having to buy a new console. Which is especially important since finding an Xbox Series X right now isn’t exactly easy.