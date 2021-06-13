CrystalDiskInfo 8.12.2
CrystalDiskInfo is a HDD/SSD health monitoring utility. It displays basic HDD (also SSD and USB-HDD) information, monitors S.M.A.R.T. values and disk temperature. It will also display the S.M.A.R.T data as a list so you can see the specific issue that a hard drive may have. It provides a health rating based on your drive’s SMART status, plus will list its temperature, enabling you to see just how hot your drives are running. As various factors approach thresholds of danger, CrystalDiskInfo will alert you, letting you know it's time to make backups while you still can.www.neowin.net