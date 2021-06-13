Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

CrystalDiskInfo 8.12.2

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystalDiskInfo is a HDD/SSD health monitoring utility. It displays basic HDD (also SSD and USB-HDD) information, monitors S.M.A.R.T. values and disk temperature. It will also display the S.M.A.R.T data as a list so you can see the specific issue that a hard drive may have. It provides a health rating based on your drive’s SMART status, plus will list its temperature, enabling you to see just how hot your drives are running. As various factors approach thresholds of danger, CrystalDiskInfo will alert you, letting you know it's time to make backups while you still can.

www.neowin.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disk#Hdd Ssd#Usb#Winten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersComputerworld

‘Chrome OS’ on any device: Deploying CloudReady in the enterprise

Whether you’ve been transitioning applications to the cloud over the years or were forced there quickly in 2020, you might be considering deploying Chromebooks to your users. Their lower cost is especially attractive if you’re trying to provide devices for a boom in remote workers. But before you settle on...
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

Highlighting GPS - GPX Logger Pro UWP

Uses the built-in GPS/GNSS device in your Windows 10 Phone or PC/tablet to map and log your trips. View the path in real time on the installed Microsoft Here map, log your trip and save it to a GPX file. Saved files can also be imported into Google Earth, Microsoft MapPoint or Streets and Trips and many other apps that read GPX files.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to download a Font from a Website using Developer Tools | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

In this article, we will be talking about how you can download fonts from websites in Chrome or Edge browser using Developer Tools. Both Chrome and Edge come with built-in web developer and authoring tools used to inspect websites directly in the browser. You can do a lot of things with the Developer Tools. For example, it enables you to identify fonts on a website, search within the source file, use a built-in beautifier, emulate sensors and geographical location, and more.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

login screen error in place of login screen | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Startup/Login issue: whenever I boot my PC, instead of showing the login screen, it shows THIS error: (image link: (zoom in if you can’t see it): https://tinyurl.com/3ykx98pv ) This happened when I used msconfig.exe (system configuration) and autoruns (from Windows Sysinternals: https://tinyurl.com/83ypnyst ) to disable every windows service except for:
Softwareslashdot.org

Microsoft Linux Repos Suffered 22-Hour Outage

"Everything from Visual Studio Code to Microsoft Edge and Teams package links were affected," reports Windows Central. They note Azure's status page (which now shows the issue lasting for more than 22 hours), though however long it lasted, "it's a virtual eternity for those whose entire ecosystem is crippled by such an outage."
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Best patch management software of 2021: free and paid tools and services for Windows and Linux | #linux | #linuxsecurity

The best patch management software aims to make managing and updating software assets simpler and easier. This is important, because with new software vulnerabilities and exploits appearing daily, it’s vital to install Windows and application security patches just as soon as they’re released. Unfortunately, that’s not always easy. The standard...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to install MIDI Drivers in Windows 10

This article talks about how to install them in Windows 10. Prior to that, let’s discuss what is a MIDI driver. To understand that, we will have to know some basic related terms. MIDI, which stands for Musical Instrument Digital Interface, is basically a protocol that enables the communication between...
Computerslinuxhint.com

How to Emulate Kali Linux as a Virtual Machine

Virtualization involves running a virtual computer system in a separated layer from the actual computer hardware. It allows users to run more than one operating system without installing them on the actual hardware. Operating systems that run using a hypervisor will operate as they would in the actual hardware. That...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome to block port 554 to stop NAT Slipstreaming attacks | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google Chrome will block the browser’s access to TCP port 554 to protect against attacks using the NAT Slipstreaming 2.0 vulnerability. Last year, security researchers disclosed a new version of the NAT Slipstreaming vulnerability that allows malicious scripts to bypass a website visitor’s NAT firewall and access any TCP/UDP port on the visitor’s internal network.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD SEV/SEV-ES Local Migration Support Patches For Linux

Google engineers have prepared a set of Linux kernel patches allowing for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) / SEV-ES encrypted state to allow for local migration support of these encrypted virtual machines on the same host. Local migration of VMs allow for moving the guest to a new user-space VMM...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Best Free PHP IDE for Windows 10

No, you don’t need an IDE to code in PHP language, you can code in Notepad and be all good. But trust me, you wouldn’t want to go that route as you have to put in a lot of extra and unnecessary work to run that code. Also, since the text editor doesn’t have any syntax highlighter, reading codes can be a bit frustrating. Therefore, in this article, we are going to see some of the best free PHP IDE for Windows 10.
Softwarevmware.com

No Ethernet Connection VMware Fusion 12 macOS Big Sur Beta 6

With the newly released version of VMware Fusion 12.0 I'm having the same problem I did with the Technical Preview in macOS Big Sur Beta 6. When starting a Windows 10 x64 virtual machine, I receive the following error message:. Could not connect 'Ethernet0' to virtual network '/dev/vmnet8'. More information...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome | Google Chrome for desktops receives second security patch for zero-day vulnerability and multiple bug fixes | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Search engine giant Google has started rolling out its latest security patch update for its Chrome browser on desktops. The new security patch features fixes for a total of 10 bugs in the browser and also includes zero-day vulnerability which is the second one noticed by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) which tracks threat actors. This is the second fix being rolled in the last two weeks.
Softwarevitux.com

Install and Use Psensor in Ubuntu 20.04

Psensor is a very useful utility for Linux-based systems that shows the values of the various sensors that are mounted on your mainboard. It is capable of displaying the temperature of the various components of your CPU, the rotation speed of your fans as well as your CPU usage. Apart from its command-line interface, it also offers you a very nice and user-friendly graphical interface that you can easily opt to use for extracting your desired information. This article shows you how to install and use Psensor on Ubuntu 20.04.
Softwarevmblog.com

Aqua Trivy Chosen as the New Official Default Container Scanner for GitLab

Aqua Security announced that Aqua Trivy is now the default scanner for GitLab Auto DevOps. Customers can now automatically scan the GitLab CI pipeline for OS package vulnerabilities. This change will take place as part of GitLab's 14.0 release and is based on the results of a publicly available solution comparison and research process.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Search in All Sheets of a Spreadsheet in Google Sheets

Need to search inside multiple sheets of a Google Sheets spreadsheet at once? We’ll show you how using either “Find and Replace” or a Google Drive search tip. Use “Find and Replace” to Search within Google Sheets. A quick way to search inside all sheets of a Google Sheets spreadsheet...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Microsoft Store error 0x80073d01 when installing apps

When installing applications from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 PC, if you receive the following error, then this post will help you resolve the problem:. The package deployment operation is blocked by policy. Contact your system administrator. It means that a group policy has been by the IT admin in...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Search files on your PC faster and better with AnyTXT Searcher Tool

Windows 10 has multiple ways for users to search for text in documents, among other things. Folks can even choose to take advantage of the many third-party programs out there. But there is one particular third-party tool that we want to talk about today, and it is called AnyTXT Searcher.
SoftwareInfoworld

Microsoft previews 64-bit Visual Studio 2022 IDE

Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2022 IDE, a planned 64-bit upgrade to the company’s signature software development environment, is now available as a preview. With the preview, which follows the company’s April announcement of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft is looking to test and tune the new scalability of the platform, enabled by 64-bit support. The 64-bit conversion impacts every part of the IDE, Microsoft noted, thus making it bigger than previous Visual Studio previews.