Virginia Tech athletics confident growing sports betting industry won't impact student-athletes

It’s early morning as professional athletic trainer, Brandon Sipes, gathers his team together on the field at the new FC Cincinnati soccer stadium. He delivers his Wellness Talk, a regular lesson in proper nutrition, mental health, or some other best practice to keep his athletes in top shape, before running them through their daily stretch-and-flex exercises to prepare their muscles for the day’s tasks. As they begin their endeavors, Brandon works closely with each team member to monitor their movements and make ergonomic corrections where possible. While he’s fully capable of performing first aid in the event of an injury, his main concern is to avoid injuries altogether. While it may sound like Brandon’s team is composed of professional soccer players, it’s actually the “industrial athletes” of Turner Construction charged with the buildout of Cincinnati’s new MLS soccer stadium.