Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech athletics confident growing sports betting industry won't impact student-athletes

By Mike Niziolek
Roanoke Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s board of visitors were apprehensive after hearing assistant athletics director of compliance Derek Gwinn’s presentation on sports gambling last week. The board met on June 7 in the Latham Ballroom of The Inn for the first of two days worth of meetings. Gwinn first spent time...

roanoke.com
