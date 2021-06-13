Virginia Tech athletics confident growing sports betting industry won't impact student-athletes

The University of Kentucky is expecting NIL legislation to come into effect sooner rather than later and the school appears to be embracing the possibility of it. On Wednesday afternoon, UK Athletics announced through a press release that it has already begun the process of dealing with the upcoming name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules that will change the landscape of college athletics. The idea behind NIL is that student-athletes will soon be able to monetize their individual brands, earning money through endorsement deals, camps, and other money-making opportunities. As of right now, it is expected that new NIL laws could be established sometime this summer, which means colleges across the country are going to have to come up with plans on how to work through all the legal logistics.