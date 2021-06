For many of us, this summer will mark a return to gallavanting and fun New York City after more than a year of lockdown restrictions and tremendous loss. But for Karlie Kloss, our "new normal" won't be eclipsed by fancy celebrations or traveling across the globe, things the 28-year-old supermodel used to do in another life. Instead, it's filled with stained maternity bras, chronic sleep deprivation and baby barf.