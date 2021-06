With sparkly hooks, irresistible beats, and nonchalantly delivered lyrics about the state of society, this song is perfect to scream/sing with your friends while driving with the windows down on a summer night you’ll never forget. Valley explains that SOCIETY is them “accepting the terms and conditions of our identity, songs and career, the fact that we’ll never be able to please everyone but also coming to terms that no matter what the public considers to be a “hit”, we tell ourselves we’re always going to follow our own artistic arrow.”