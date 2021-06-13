Glen Irvin Flowers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGlen passed away May 26, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on March 8, 1943, to Elmer & Leila (Hunter) Flowers, in Emmett, Idaho. Glen was the second-youngest son out of 13 children. The family moved from Idaho to the Tri-Cities, where Elmer worked for Hanford. From there they moved to Yakima. Glen lost his Dad when he was 14 years old. His oldest sister Jean & brother-in-law Jim Stewart asked him to come and live with them on their ranch in lower Naches. He always said Jim was a father to him, Jim taught him how to work (and boy did he teach him well). Every day after school and on weekends Glen would pick apples on their ranch during harvest and eventually bought his first car with is earnings.

