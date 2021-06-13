Cancel
Yakima, WA

Dolores Hanses

Yakima Herald Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolores Hanses died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 surrounded by family in Duvall, WA. She was born in Yakima to Al and Dorothy Starwich on October 15, 1927. After graduating from Yakima Senior High School, she attended El Camino College in Southern California where she was affiliated with Gamma Phi Delta sorority. In 1951, she married Jim Hanses. Besides keeping very busy raising six children, she enjoyed being active in YLI, of which she was a member for more than 60 years, gardening and just being outdoors.

