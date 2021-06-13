BIZ BYTES: Per Mar Security Services ranked No. 15
Per Mar Security Services, a leading provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport, is ranked 15th in SDM’s 2021 Top 100 list, moving up five spots from last year. The SDM 100 Report measures consumer dollars gained by security companies in order to present an account of the size of the market captured by the 100 largest residential and nonresidential electronic security providers in the United States.qconline.com