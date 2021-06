Primary night was an absolute disaster for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party here in Virginia, and many are Still trying to figure out why. I must admit it took me by surprise as well. It seemed like us progressives had an exciting gubernatorial candidate in Jennifer Carrol Foy, who had all the makings of a winner. Sam Rasoul for Lieutenant Governor was running an inspiring campaign, and gaining traction from Roanoke, to the Tidewater, to Northern Virginia. And in the Attorney General race Jay Jones was bringing youth, excitement, and most importantly much needed attention to the systemic racism in the criminal justice system while discussing needed reforms. But somehow they all lost, and they all lost badly. So what happened?