Israel Adesanya reveals what he told Marvin Vettori after escaping his rear-naked choke at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya tends to see comments made about him by his rivals. And, such has been the case with longtime foe Robert Whittaker. Earlier today, Whittaker — who is set to meet Adesanya in a rematch later this year for the middleweight title — was asked his opinion on the champion’s recent performance against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. While Adesanya earned a clean sweep on the judges scorecards, it would seem Whittaker was left more optimistic than impressed once the final bell sounded.