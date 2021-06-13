Cancel
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals what he told Marvin Vettori after escaping his rear-naked choke at UFC 263

By Christopher Taylor
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 10 days ago
Israel Adesanya had a brief scare in tonight’s rematch with Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, this after getting caught in a rear-naked choke. After seemingly cruising through the opening two rounds of his rematch with Vettori, Adesanya was taken down in the early moments of round two. ‘The Italian Dream’ quickly transitioned to the champs back and proceeded to lockup a rear-naked choke. However, ‘Stylebender’ miraculously broke free from the hold and instantly transitioned into top position.

