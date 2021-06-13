The week in dance: Balanchine and Robbins; British Ballet Charity Gala; Dangerous Liaisons – review

The Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara and the Mouse King will be back on the Overture Hall stage this winter. Madison Ballet announced Wednesday that it's bringing back a full production of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 17-26 as part of the company’s 40th season. The ballet company, as well as other resident companies of the Overture Center for the Arts, had to shut down live performances more than a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.