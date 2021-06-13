Cancel
Forget ND filters! Blur skies for easy long exposures in Photoshop Elements

Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch video: Mimic a long exposure effect with Photoshop Elements. So, you’re on a day out with the camera and you realize the best way to capture a spectacular landscape scene would be by introducing some movement into the clouds, or water if you are near the coast. This is usually done with a long exposure and accessories like a light-blocking 10-stop ND filter to make this easier. But what do you do if you’ve left your filters at home?

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

