Pasco, WA

Letters: Transit cuts a threat, jobless pay option, wind farm must go slow and more | June 13

Tri-City Herald
 10 days ago

I am writing to share my concern about the many potholes in Pasco roads. I am concerned that vehicles can get damaged such as scratches to paint or bumpers or tires. It can also affect the alignment which is expensive to fix. Also potholes can also be dangerous for people who ride motorcycles. I would like to ask the City of Pasco to fix the potholes as soon as possible to protect the vehicles of the citizens of Pasco.

