Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

By PAUL MENSER
Post Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers for May were in this week in June 1921, and Leo S. Twitchell took honors as the government’s top hunter of predatory animals. Of the state’s five hunters, who killed 143 coyotes, three gray wolves and eight bobcats, Twitchell led the scoreboard with three big wolves, 16 coyotes and a bobcat. “He succeeded in taking a coyote which was making nightly inroads on the flocks of the Blackfoot section,” the newspaper reported. “It is these old ‘killers’ we are especially anxious to get. He also found the carcass of an old male wolf which had been killed with poison earlier in the season. Stockmen report that following his poisoning operations they have seen on the ranges more than 50 dead coyotes.” All was not well, however. “Many men who in the past have been engaged in this work are quitting for the fact that the bounty on furs is not enough to keep them interested and unless more men are engaged, Idaho, it is feared, will again become infested with predatory animals, creating a loss to the stock industry.”

#Eastern Idaho#Wolves#Miss Idaho#Legislature#Idaho Pioneer Day#State#Mormon#Brigham Young University#The Associated Press#Miss University Of Idaho
