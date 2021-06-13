Consumed: A Sister’s Story by Arifa Akbar review – astonishing emotional integrity
In the summer of 2016, Arifa Akbar’s older sister was admitted to the intensive care unit of a London hospital, suffering from a mystery illness. Akbar, the Guardian’s chief theatre critic, had no doubt that the doctors would be able to cure her, anticipating a second chance at life for gifted but troubled Fauzia, and a second chance for them both at sisterhood, a bond they’d once treasured but which in adulthood had become so strained, they were estranged.www.theguardian.com