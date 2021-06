Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. This transfer window is the most important for years for the club. For the first time in years this club has the resources and set up to succeed. We could look back in the years to come and say this was the turning point in the clubs fortune. Starting this season and getting promoted will be even harder than last. Big decisions are being made now Wyke is going his thirty goals have to be replaced and we cannot let McGeady go, give him what he wants. I suggest get rid of Grigg for free and free up his wages for McGeady.