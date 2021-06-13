Frank R. McNamara, 83, died peacefully at Fellowship Home at The Fairway in Sebring, Florida on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania but raised in Chester, he attended St. James Catholic High School and Temple University. He was employed with Sun Ship and Dry Dock Co. in Chester before relocating in 1982 to Quincy, Massachusetts to join General Dynamics. While living in nearby Scituate he met his future wife whom he married in 1983. The two then moved to Woodstock, New Hampshire where he eventually opened the first of his two real estate and insurance offices.