Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers. Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut. Cease allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs while getting only five outs.

DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he’s the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013. It was the first victory for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 8 car since 1994 when Michael Andretti won at Toronto. The seven different winners through seven races ties an IndyCar record set in 1958 and matched in 2000 and 2017.

DETROIT (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalized following a crash in the IndyCar race on Belle Isle. The throttle appeared to stick in Rosenqvist’s car as he entered the sixth turn at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede slammed into a tire barrier with tremendous force, moving the retaining wall. Rosenqvist’s car was stuck nose-up at a nearly 45-degree angle jammed into the scattered tire barrier. He seemed to struggle to catch his breath, and IndyCar’s safety team placed Rosenqvist in a neck brace. The race was red-flagged for the wall to be rebuilt.

DETROIT (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing completed a Saturday sweep at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and put a pair of former Formula One drivers in victory lane after its win in the IMSA sports car race. Kevin Magnussen started from the pole and Renger van der Zande closed out the win for the first overall IMSA victory for a Ganassi car since 2015. Magnussen last won a race in 2013 and lost his F1 seat at the end of last season. Marcus Ericsson earned his first career IndyCar victory before the IMSA race for the first leg of the Ganassi sweep. It was also the first win since 2013 for the former F1 driver.

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has struggled at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in just his second career street course and fourth career IndyCar race. He was far off the pace of the leaders headed into the Saturday and Sunday doubleheader races. But the seven-time NASCAR champion said he was not the driver who had Will Power so incensed following practice that Power was vowing to fight. Power was annoyed at drivers who were backing up on the track. Johnson admitted to being the slowest in the field and drivers were having to back up to avoid him.