Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robey-Coleman returns to his roots

By RUTH ANNE LAWSON Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVON PARK — It was a great day at the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park on Friday. NFL cornerback, Nickell Robey-Coleman stopped by to talk to the children. Robey-Coleman graduated from Frostproof High School, went to the University of Southern California (USC) and was drafted into the NFL in 2013. He played for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons, the Los Angeles Rams for three and most recently played for the Eagles. He is a free agent.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Boys Girls Club#Frostproof High School#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Eagles#National Football League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

What Is Nick Chubb Worth to the Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns spent the better part of a decade rebuilding in an extreme and thorough fashion. Now they're contenders, but they've also reached the point at which they're having to pay up to keep the band together. Star edge defender Myles Garrett has already been paid, and they'll almost...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Latest on Deshaun Watson settlement talks

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, said back in May that his clients would not agree to a settlement with Watson. Shortly thereafter, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said that Buzbee had indeed approached him about a settlement, but that settlement is not an option unless “the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times.”
NFLAOL Corp

Arthur Smith Has Blunt Comment On Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones’ time with the Atlanta Falcons came to an end this weekend, as he was traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for draft picks. Ever since he was selected by the Falcons in 2011, Jones has been such an integral part of their offense. With that being said, it’s fair to wonder how the offense will look without the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carl Nassib: Las Vegas Raider becomes the first active NFL player to come out as gay

Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to come out as gay, after he made the announcement in an Instagram video.“What’s up, people. I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib, a defensive lineman, said in the video.“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”Nassib, 28, told his followers that he hoped that people would not have to make similar videos in the future and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Raiders Star Bo Jackson Has Message For Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has solidified himself as a trail blazer in the world of sports — becoming the first active openly gay player in NFL history. Finally “comfortable enough to get it off his chest” on Monday afternoon, Nassib bravely posted his first coming-out message to the public on Instagram. He also added that he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization committed to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to members of the LGBTQ+ community.
NFL247Sports

Radio host suggests Deshaun Watson will miss next two NFL seasons

Facing legal battles with no resolution in sight, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may be away from football for a while. Fox Sports Radio host Ben Maller said this week that Watson's 2021 and 2022 seasons are in jeopardy due to the slow-moving legal system, and likelihood of suspension after a final court ruling.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

East Bay OL Jackson Brown returns to roots with official visit to Pitt

Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley offensive lineman Jackson Brown took the second official visit of the month and his first outside of the West. Last weekend, Brown stayed local, and visited nearby California. This past weekend, though, returned him to his football playing roots- his father, Tony Brown's alma mater,...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Falcons' Arthur Smith comments on what Julio Jones trade means for Kyle Pitts' role in Atlanta's offense

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with a key offensive piece Sunday when they traded Julio Jones, their seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, to the Tennessee Titans for a trio of NFL Draft picks. First-year head coach Arthur Smith, however, sees 2021 NFL Draft first-rounder and No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts — the former Florida Gators star — as a top option to help fill the void in the Falcons' offense.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Joe Thuney ranked amongst the NFL’s top interior linemen

Thuney has been among the game’s top left guards for quite some time and is now he’s being paid like one. After playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag with the Patriots, the former third-round pick entered free agency and inked a five-year, $80 million deal to join the Chiefs. What Kansas City hopes to get is Thuney’s continued elite play as a pass- and run-blocker. Over the last three seasons, he’s allowed just three sacks (1,733 pass-blocking snaps). His 74.2 PFF grade was 10th among guards, but his overall résumé of success keeps him in the top five, despite not turning in his best possible campaign in 2020.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Denver Broncos Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLngscsports.com

NFL News: Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

On January 24, 2017, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney told reporters “If they pass on Deshaun Watson, their passing on Michael Jordan”. He finished his college career completing 814 of 1,207 passes for 10,168 yards and 90 touchdowns with a 157.5 QBR. Watson ranked second in the nation in completions, third in passing yards, and third in touchdown passes. His 41 touchdown passes set an ACC record his final year at Clemson. Finishing his college career with an All-American and an ACC Player of the Year under his belt, the Top-5 rated QB heading into the 2017 NFL Draft was more than ready for the league.
NFLPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Falcons begin post-Julio Jones era in Smith's first minicamp

ATLANTA — (AP) — Arthur Smith delivered a frank answer when asked about entering his first season as the Atlanta Falcons' coach without Julio Jones. “I don’t worry about players I never coached,” Smith said following Tuesday's opening day of mandatory minicamp. Jones was traded to Tennessee on Sunday in...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Falcons' Arthur Smith sees potential for Feleipe Franks behind Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have a primary couple of quarterbacks in 14th-year starter Matt Ryan and seventh-year pro A.J. McCarron, but former Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Feleipe Franks gives the offense a potential project. Signed May 1 as a priority free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, Franks further makes a first impression Tuesday through Thursday at the Falcons' mandatory minicamp, where first-year head coach Arthur Smith sees a chance for the rookie to keep progressing.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: No love shown for Arthur Smith heading into 2021

The Atlanta Falcons decided to take a major change in direction this offseason as it found a new GM in Terry Fontenot and a new head coach in Arthur Smith. The Falcons finished the 2020 season with an abysmal 4-12 record that has fans dreaming of the 2017 days- which seems like an eternity ago- when the franchise was actually competing near the top of the NFC South Division.