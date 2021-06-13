Robey-Coleman returns to his roots

Thuney has been among the game’s top left guards for quite some time and is now he’s being paid like one. After playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag with the Patriots, the former third-round pick entered free agency and inked a five-year, $80 million deal to join the Chiefs. What Kansas City hopes to get is Thuney’s continued elite play as a pass- and run-blocker. Over the last three seasons, he’s allowed just three sacks (1,733 pass-blocking snaps). His 74.2 PFF grade was 10th among guards, but his overall résumé of success keeps him in the top five, despite not turning in his best possible campaign in 2020.