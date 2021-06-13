Robey-Coleman returns to his roots
AVON PARK — It was a great day at the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park on Friday. NFL cornerback, Nickell Robey-Coleman stopped by to talk to the children. Robey-Coleman graduated from Frostproof High School, went to the University of Southern California (USC) and was drafted into the NFL in 2013. He played for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons, the Los Angeles Rams for three and most recently played for the Eagles. He is a free agent.www.midfloridanewspapers.com