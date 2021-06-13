Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Adesanya beats Vettori to defend title at UFC 263

By JOHN MARSHALL
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 10 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Israel Adesanya won a unanimous decision in a rematch against Marvin Vettori to defend his middleweight championship at UFC 263 Saturday night.

Adesanya (21-1) kept out of reach from Vettori's powerful punches most of the night and used his feet effectively, keeping the Italian fighter off balance.

Adesanya won 50-45 on all three judges' scorecards in the third full-capacity UFC event without coronavirus-related restrictions.

Adesanya lost to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in his last fight while trying to add a second title belt, but remains undefeated as a middleweight.

In the co-main event, flyweight Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history, using a rear naked choke in the third round in a rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1).

The two title fights in the desert were tainted with bad blood.

Adesanya and Vettori fought in Glendale three years ago, a split-decision win by Adesanya that left neither fighter satisfied.

Vettori believed he won, Adesanya thought it was too close and the buildup to the rematch was contentious, including an off-the-rails news conference Thursday.

Vettori (17-4-1), as he did in the first fight, had some success on the ground in the rematch after a couple of takedowns. Adesanya wriggled free and was effective with his feet, wearing out the Italian's front leg while dodging most of his big punches.

Adesanya snaked out of another takedown and continued to work over Vettori with his feet to defend his title.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought in December, a draw that kept the title belt in Figueiredo's corner and denied Moreno's bid to become the UFC's first Mexican-born champion.

Like Adesanya and Vettori, the two flyweights verbally jabbed at each other in the fight’s lead-up, the intense Figueiredo doing his best to get under the skin of the happy-go-lucky Moreno.

Moreno, the No. 1 flyweight contender, went after the Brazilian from the start in the rematch, stunning him with a big shot in the first round. He reversed a takedown in the second round and forced Figueiredo to submit with a choke 2 1/2 minutes into the third, sending roars echoing off the rafters.

Figueiredo put the bad blood aside after the fight, hugging then picking up the emotional Moreno to the delight of the crowd.

Charismatic welterweight Nate Diaz — he lit up a joint at the pre-fight news conference — returned to the octagon after a nearly two-year absence and was a massive crowd favorite, yet a big underdog by the oddsmakers against third-ranked Leon Edwards.

Edwards (19-3) showed why early, leaving Diaz bloodied by opening a gash above his left eye and another on the side of his head in the first non-title, five-round fight in UFC history.

The 36-year-old from Stockton, California, still had plenty of fight — and showmanship — left in him, wobbling Edwards with a big left in the fifth to bring the crowd off their feet.

The Englishman managed to evade Diaz (21-13) over the final minute and won by unanimous decision, putting himself in position for a possible title shot against Kamaru Usman. Diaz, who faces an uncertain future, invited everyone in the arena to his house for a party after the fight.

Light heavyweight Paul Craig opened the main card by breaking Jamahal Hill's arm in the first round, winning on a TKO when Hill couldn't defend himself while being pummeled to the head.

Welterweight Belal Muhmmad followed with a unanimous decision over Demian Maia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ap#Italian#Mexican#Brazilian#Englishman#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC 263 results – Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 – Order and Watch

Two UFC titles are on the line at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, June 12. In the UFC 263 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their UFC on FOX bout in 2018. In that bout, which took place prior to Adesanya winning the championship, Vettori would drop a split decision.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marvin Vettori blasts “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 263 rematch: “I get to beat his ass and get his belt”

Marvin Vettori blasted “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 263 rematch, saying he’s excited “to beat his ass and get his belt.”. Vettori and Adesanya meet on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 263 with Adesanya’s middleweight title on the line. Ahead of the fight, the two got into an altercation at the fighter hotel earlier this week. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Vettori shed more like on his run-in with Adesanya, explaining why the champ is “fake” for the cameras.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 263: Adesanya Vs Vettori 2

Saturday’s UFC 263 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Arizona, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the Gila River Arena. 1 – Brandon Moreno. Pound-for-pound, Brandon Moreno has always been one of the coolest...
UFCtheScore

Adesanya puts on clinic vs. Vettori to retain UFC middleweight belt

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is back on track after suffering his first career loss in a light heavyweight title bout earlier this year. Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) in the UFC 263 main event to retain his 185-pound title Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 reportedly sells 600,000 pay-per-views worldwide

UFC 263 featured a pair of title fights and the return of Nate Diaz and the result was approximately 600,000 pay-per-view buys for the card. According to the Sports Business Journal, the card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he defended his title against Marvin Vettori was another success for the UFC with around 500,000 of those buys coming domestically through ESPN+.
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Salaries: Adesanya ($500K), Vettori ($350K), Diaz ($250K) Top Event Payroll

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the top earner at UFC 263, as he took home a disclosed payday of $500,000 for title defense in the evening’s main event. The Arizona Department of Gaming recently released salaries from the card, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. While win bonuses were initially redacted by the commission, those figures were later released.
UFCBloody Elbow

Report - UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 pulls estimated 600,000 PPV buys worldwide

Things have to be going pretty well for the UFC in 2021 when a 600,000 buy PPV clocks in as just the 4th highest selling card of the year to date. That’s the number quoted in the Sports Business Journal, who estimate that the UFC 263 fight card headlined by a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori pulled in as much as 500,000 buys in the North American ESPN+ market alone—with an estimated 100,000 buys coming from overseas, international PPV markets.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 263 Full Salaries Revealed: Israel Adesanya Leads The Pack

The salaries for UFC 263 have been revealed, and leading the way for all combatants on the card are the event’s headliners, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The UFC 263 salaries list was released by the Arizona Department of Gaming and obtained via MMA Junkie. The figures do not include pay-per-view percentage cuts and also do not include deductions, i.e. insurance and taxes.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.
UFCmmanews.com

Adesanya Claps Back After Whittaker Implies He’s Overconfident

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has hit back at Robert Whittaker after the former champ claimed he isn’t as good as he thinks. “The Reaper” is expected to be the next challenger to Adesanya’s dominant 185-pound reign following Marvin Vettori’s failed attempt to capture the gold at UFC 263. But...
UFCmymmanews.com

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya’s UFC 263 win, the champ fires back

Robert Whittaker wasn’t impressed with Israel Adesanya’s win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Adesanya returned to the Octagon after his first career loss as he lost a decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259. Entering the fight against Vettori at UFC 263, many were curious to see how the middleweight champ would respond to his first career loss. He ended up dominating the fight as he won the fight 50-45 on all three judge’s scorecards.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

On Saturday, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will rematch no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 main event in Glendale, Arizona. The two fought to a split decision in their first encounter with Adesanya getting the nod from the judges. During Thursday’s press conference leading up to Saturday’s event, Adesanya and Vettori engaged in a heated exchange filled with insults.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.