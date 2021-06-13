Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Recent Play Details

sportsmemo.com
 10 days ago

Play: 3 units – Los Angeles Clippers -4.5 (-110) It’s déjà vu all over again as the Clippers find themselves down 0-2 in a series, this time to the Jazz. The difference in this series is LA is returning home rather than having to go on the road. Regardless, The Clippers beat the Mavericks by double digits in game 3 when they were down 0-2 in the last series, and we can expect similar results tonight. Utah performed admirably at home, knocking down 3’s with ease. Expect Tyronn Lue to make the appropriate adjustments to help LA get the win and cover Saturday. Take the Clippers.

www.sportsmemo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Parameter#Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 224. WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles...
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Seth Curry Is Out, Luke Kennard Plays On

In Sunday’s Duke Brotherhood playoff action, Atlanta took Philly 103-96 and Phoenix knocked off the LA Clippers 120-114. Seth Curry shot 3-5 from three point range and hit 6-10 overall to finish with 16 in Philly’s loss. Cam Reddish is still not back for Atlanta but could conceivably be in the Hawks-Bucks series or possibly the Finals if the Hawks get there.
NBAsportsmedia101.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns Open WCF With Win, Hawks Down 76ers In Game 7

The NBA Playoffs continued on Sunday with the start of one series and the conclusion of another. The Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns got underway. Meanwhile, the final second-round series in the Eastern Conference closed. In case you missed it, here’s a recap of both...
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Playoff latest: Atlanta Hawks Advance, Phoenix Suns Take an Early Lead

Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the West finals against the LA Clippers. Devin Booker posted a 40-point triple-double. Two fantastic matches took place tonight. At first, we saw a massive battle in Phoenix where the Suns drew...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Shine Offensively vs LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) After passing tests against the likes of Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis the first two rounds, Deandre Ayton will be in a whole new environment for the Phoenix Suns during his round three matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The “other team” from LA presents an opportunity for DA to have his biggest offensive impact yet, if utilized in the right way.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Former OKC Thunder stars dominate in closeout matches

The final four teams are set following some exciting basketball games this weekend. A common denominator in the matches was standout performances by former OKC Thunder players. Not all resulted in victory but they certainly provided ample water-cooler or zoom meeting fodder. That quartet features the two-seeded Suns versus the...
NBAava360.com

Skip & Shannon react to the Clippers’ Game 1 loss to Booker’s Suns in WCF | NBA | UNDISPUTED

Devin Booker didn’t waste any time against the Los Angeles Clippers as he did it all with a 40-point triple-double in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Paul George led the way for a scrappy LA team with 34 points, but the Phoenix Suns were too hot as they won 120-114. The Clippers will direct their energy to Game 2 as they look to even the series. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Suns' Game 1 win.
NBAmilehighsports.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 on any NBA Playoff Game

The NBA’s Conference Finals are here and FanDuel Sportsbook is going big for these high stakes matchups. The Suns and Clippers are already off and running while the Bucks and Hawks will start their series this week. New players with the FanDuel Sportsbook app can sign up and make a...
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (6/22/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

Tonight all we have is Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Kawhi didn't make the trip to Phoenix, so he's out. Chris Paul is still in COVID protocols, so he's out as well. Serge Ibaka's balky back will leave him sidelined as well. There's value to be had, but where should we play them?
NBAwsn.com

Best NBA Bets Tonight June 22 Player Prop Bets

Just one game on the schedule tonight, the featured match of the Western Conference Finals!. The Phoenix Suns have been brilliant, coming off of a tremendous performance from Devin Booker. The LA Clippers have been competitive despite their injuries, mostly due to the efforts of Paul George. Bet on the...
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/22/2021

The Phoneix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off Tuesday in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final NBA playoff game. Let’s take a look at the best NBA betting props to make your pockets a little deeper. Paul George over 30.5 points (-134) Paul George has had to be...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA GPP Pivots: Tuesday 6/22

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to...
NBAkfgo.com

Reports: Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton added to Team USA

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. The Athletic reported Paul will join the team, with ESPN confirming the addition of Love and Middleton. While USA Basketball has not confirmed the team, media reports...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT for Game 2 vs. Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard will officially miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Monday. According to Lue, Leonard's exact return date is unknown, and he's unsure of how much progress Leonard has made since he first suffered the injury in Game 4 of the second round.