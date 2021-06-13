Recent Play Details

Play: 3 units – Los Angeles Clippers -4.5 (-110) It’s déjà vu all over again as the Clippers find themselves down 0-2 in a series, this time to the Jazz. The difference in this series is LA is returning home rather than having to go on the road. Regardless, The Clippers beat the Mavericks by double digits in game 3 when they were down 0-2 in the last series, and we can expect similar results tonight. Utah performed admirably at home, knocking down 3’s with ease. Expect Tyronn Lue to make the appropriate adjustments to help LA get the win and cover Saturday. Take the Clippers.