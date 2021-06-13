Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Britain wants to ease tensions with EU over N.Ireland, says Raab

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewsYd_0aSpPLCq00
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain wants to ease tensions with the European Union over trade with Northern Ireland, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, repeating a warning that the bloc had to realise the province was part of the United Kingdom.

"We want tensions eased, we want a flexible, pragmatic approach. What we cannot have is both the Northern Ireland protocol being applied in a very lopsided way or the Good Friday Agreement being undermined as a result of it," he told Sky News at a G7 meeting in southwestern England.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#The European Union#British#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Related
Economyktwb.com

Trust comes before EU access for City of London – EU finance chief

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union is not intent on stealing business from the City of London, but future access for Britain to the bloc’s financial market will hinge on whether it can be trusted to keep its word, EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said on Tuesday. Post-Brexit trading...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

EU should stop making ‘threats’ to ‘big’ countries like Britain, negotiator David Frost says

The European Union needs to stop making "threats" and work out a new way to deal with "big" countries like Britain, David Frost has said.Speaking at a committee hearing in Westminster on Tuesday the UK's Brexit minister said the post-membership relationship with the bloc had been more difficult than expected and would be "a little bumpy" for some time.He claimed Brussels was not showing "a huge amount of engagement" with the UK's concerns about the Northern Ireland Brexit deal and said the protocol was threatening the "delicate balance" of the Good Friday Agreement. Lord Frost, who revealed that he was...
PoliticsBeaumont Enterprise

Veteran lawmaker to lead N. Ireland's DUP after turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday named veteran lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson as its new leader, weeks after he narrowly lost the election to lead the senior partner in Northern Ireland’s government. The party said that when nominations closed at noon, no one had come forward to...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Northern Ireland's DUP Names Donaldson as New Leader

BELFAST (Reuters) - The next leader of Northern Ireland's biggest political party warned on Tuesday it was "not realistic to expect stability" in the British province while post-Brexit trade rules agreed with the European Union remain in place. Jeffrey Donaldson's unopposed nomination will make him the third person in a...
Economydailymagazine.news

British exports of EU goods to Northern Ireland incurring Brexit tariffs

Businesses are paying tariffs on EU goods sent to Northern Ireland via Britain because of the customs border in the Irish Sea created by a Brexit withdrawal agreement. Companies have to pay more money to send the goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, even though they meet EU standards because they were made in Europe.
EconomyNews Channel Nebraska

Britain's Pacific trade ambitions won't compensate for Brexit

The United Kingdom has begun talks on joining a Pacific trade partnership that it sees as one of its biggest opportunities to forge economic alliances beyond Europe after Brexit. The UK Department for International Trade says membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership would produce an economic...
Food & Drinkspoliticaluk.co.uk

UK Post-Brexit Exports Outside of The EU Soar

According to a recent report in GB News, food and drink exports to non-EU member states are on the rise as the UK starts to take control of its trade policy outside of European Union for the first time in decades. As the UK is no longer a member of...
WorldBBC

How Brexit could hit British drama exports

The UK may have departed the EU stage, but its sparkling film and TV productions keep winning over audiences across the continent and indeed the globe. Jewels such as The Crown and Downton Abbey have scooped scores of awards and brought in billions in sales for the UK's creative industries.
Politicsbarrheadnews.com

Timeline: The UK’s bumpy journey out of the EU

Wednesday marks five years since the UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48% – however, the path out of Europe has been anything but smooth. Here are the key dates on Britain’s road to Brexit. – January 23 2013. Under intense pressure from many of his own...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Europe faces recovery with German handbrake on :Mike Dolan

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - As German opinion polls shift dramatically from Green to conservative ahead of September’s elections, the prospect of a post-pandemic rethink of euro zone fiscal policy and debt funding dims with them. Just six week ago, the chances of a first Green Party Chancellor were very...
EuropeTelegraph

EU sausage laws just tip of the Brexit iceberg in Northern Ireland

European Union sausage laws are just the tip of the iceberg in post-Brexit Northern Ireland, which still follows almost 300 Single Market rules covering everything from sardine marketing to fireworks and bull semen. Hardline Brexiteers called on the Government to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is packed with rules...
Medical & Biotechintpolicydigest.org

Vaccine Failings: The European Commission and AstraZeneca

In the messy, underhanded world of global health responses to COVID-19, it was only appropriate that lawyers should find themselves enriched on respective sides of a dispute about vaccine supply. The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has been getting a good deal of bad press, with its COVID vaccines seen to be a riskier proposition, notably to younger adults, than those of its rivals. But the matter of rare blood clotting was less a bother to one of the company’s main customers – the European Union – than its failure to be timely and forthcoming with the number of contracted doses.
Worldpreciouskashmir.com

EU, UK expand sanctions on Myanmar military

Brussels: The European Union and the United Kingdom announced on Monday fresh sanctions on Myanmar’s officials and companies with ties to the military, which seized power in February. “Alongside our allies, we are placing sanctions on companies linked to Myanmar’s military junta, targeting the finances of this illegitimate regime,” British...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

EU prepares to cut amount of British TV and film shown post-Brexit

The EU is preparing to act against the “disproportionate” amount of British television and film content shown in Europe in the wake of Brexit, in a blow to the UK entertainment industry and the country’s “soft power” abroad. The UK is Europe’s biggest producer of film and TV programming, buoyed...
Economyharrisondaily.com

EU approves 191.5 billion euros in recovery funds for Italy

ROME (AP) — The European Union's executive Commission on Tuesday formally approved 191.5 billion euros ($228.5 billion) in pandemic recovery funds for Italy, the 27-nation bloc's third-biggest …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...