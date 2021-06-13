Britain wants to ease tensions with EU over N.Ireland, says Raab

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain wants to ease tensions with the European Union over trade with Northern Ireland, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, repeating a warning that the bloc had to realise the province was part of the United Kingdom.

"We want tensions eased, we want a flexible, pragmatic approach. What we cannot have is both the Northern Ireland protocol being applied in a very lopsided way or the Good Friday Agreement being undermined as a result of it," he told Sky News at a G7 meeting in southwestern England.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.