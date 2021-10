Monbebes are about to get so much new music from MONSTA X. Days after announcing their second English-language album, The Dreaming, on Oct. 20, the group has now revealed they have another mini-album coming soon as well: No Limit. The project will mark their first Korean release since their last mini-album, One of a Kind, which dropped in June 2021. Before it arrives, check out all the details surrounding MONSTA X's No Limit below, including its release date, tracklist, and more.

