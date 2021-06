Raheem Sterling is still only 26. Already a Premier League regular for Liverpool as a teenager, he has been a household name for close to a decade. It is therefore easy to forget that he is three years the junior of Mohamed Salah — the Manchester City winger should only just be entering his prime. Instead, Sterling has seen his goal contributions diminish in each of the last three league campaigns. While his returns are still by no means poor, it seems clear that both player and club have grown somewhat weary of the project. There is a feeling that both parties would welcome a move, but this begs an obvious question: where?