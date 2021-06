It’s fair to say that Liverpool hasn’t had a lot of luck this season. In fact, that is an understatement. When Virgil van Dijk’s season was ended by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s unpunished horror tackle early on in the campaign, it was a huge blow. When Joe Gomez was ruled out for the season soon afterward, there was the threat of a full-blown crisis. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp had allowed Dejan Lovren to depart Anfield that summer without signing a replacement, and suddenly the team was left in a sticky situation at the back.