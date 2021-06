Pretty soon neighborhoods all across the country will ring of the constant sounds of firecrackers and other types of fireworks. I for one am not a fan of the repetitive noise of them, but I know for all my pets it is an even bigger nightmare for them including the cats. Unfortunately, it is also a time when you see fliers and posts online abut lost pets that get spooked and run off. That is why it is so important to be proactive to help your pet get through this holiday.